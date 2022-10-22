Puneetha Parva: Kamal Haasan's Speech On Appu & Gandhagudi At The Film's Pre-Release Event

Kamal
Haasan
spoke
about
Puneeth
Rajkumar
and
how
he
respected
his
humility
and
great
personality.
He
shared
his
admiration
for
the
actor's
career
and
personal
success.
His
speech
was
pre-recorded
for
the
event
and
was
played
on
the
display
on
stage
for
the
audience
to
see.
Here
is
what
he
spoke
about
Appu
and
his
last
film
Gandhadagudi.
"I
can't
even
believe
that
it's
one
year
since
Puneeth,
Appu,
is
not
with
us.
I've
seen
him
as
a
child,
a
very
talented
child.
He
has
done
what
all
his
father
has
done
in
films.
He
has
done
what
all
I've
have
done.
He
has
been
a
child
actor
in
more
than
29
films.
I've
have
done
only
7
films.
As
a
child,
he
has
done
29
films.
He
never
carried
the
weight
of
his
father's
fame
on
his
shoulder.
And
not
his
own
fame,
for
that
matter.
He...
I
wish
he
had
stayed
back
and
done
more
work,
but
then
we
will
have
to
be
happy
with
what
we
have
of
him
now.
I
thank
the
family
for
including
me
as
a
distant
cousin
in
the
family.
For
me,
before
I
could
recover
from
the
shock
of
suddenly
finding
such
a
young
person
like
Appu
gone.
I
think
we
will
have
to
think
of
the
nicer
things
that
he
left
behind
him
and
not
think
of
the
unfinished
part
of
life."