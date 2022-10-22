    For Quick Alerts
      Puneetha Parva: Kamal Haasan's Speech On Appu & Gandhagudi At The Film's Pre-Release Event

      Kamal Haasan spoke about Puneeth Rajkumar and how he respected his humility and great personality. He shared his admiration for the actor's career and personal success. His speech was pre-recorded for the event and was played on the display on stage for the audience to see. Here is what he spoke about Appu and his last film Gandhadagudi.

      "I can't even believe that it's one year since Puneeth, Appu, is not with us. I've seen him as a child, a very talented child. He has done what all his father has done in films. He has done what all I've have done. He has been a child actor in more than 29 films. I've have done only 7 films. As a child, he has done 29 films.

      He never carried the weight of his father's fame on his shoulder. And not his own fame, for that matter. He... I wish he had stayed back and done more work, but then we will have to be happy with what we have of him now.

      I thank the family for including me as a distant cousin in the family. For me, before I could recover from the shock of suddenly finding such a young person like Appu gone. I think we will have to think of the nicer things that he left behind him and not think of the unfinished part of life."

      Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 17:42 [IST]
