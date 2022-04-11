Anushka Sen Excited To Make Her Korean Debut; Says She’s Surprised As She Has sizeable fan following in Korea

Anushka Sen, who became a household name with her role as Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi Ki Rani, is popular on social media. The actress is quite active on social media, and often posts her latest pictures and keeps the audiences engaged. She has huge fan following as well.

The actress is all set to make her Korean debut, and recently, she spoke about the same. Anushka mentioned that she is quite surprised that she has a sizeable fan following in Korea, which made her try her luck in the industry.

There is no denying that Korean TV shows and music are a rage in India. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant feels that it is the other way around as well. She feels that Indian shows and films are becoming increasingly popular in South Korea. Talking about her debut, the actress said that she will be seen in Korean web series and film.

Anushka was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "The year 2022 looks very promising. I am so excited about me signing up with a Korean agency. I will be doing a Korean language web show and a movie. It will be a different year for me. Right now it is all about collaboration between India and Korea. There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea in terms of content consumption. We love their K-dramas and K-Pop and they also love our cinema and our culture."

The actress is excited and can't wait to tap Korean market. She added, "I have a sizeable fan following in Korea. It is very surprising for me but it is a great surprise. I love my fans and I am what I am because of them. I think they like me because they connect with me. I can't wait for my Korean fans to see me immerse myself in their culture through my two projects. I can't wait to tap that market."

Anushka also spoke about social media and said that her presence on social media has been instrumental in her gaining popularity and fans from across the world.

She feels that people need to know how to handle social media and a lot of people take it as a job. But for her, it is not a job. She feels that it is not mandatory for her to post or to get 'X' number of likes and followers. For her, social media is fun and it is a platform to connect with people.

Anushka wants to share her story and also hear stories that others have to share. She added that she is lucky that people relate to her and she has reached 33 million followers. The actress concluded by saying that she feels responsible towards them and that is why she doesn't want to disappoint them.