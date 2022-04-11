Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Is Married & Has A Child; Shares Why He Didn't Talk About It In Public

Munawar Faruqui has been hitting the news ever since he got locked up in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp! The comedian recently revealed that he is married and has a son.

In the latest episode, Kangana mentioned to him about the buzz surrounding him on social media and asked him if he will answer to it truthfully, to which Munawar agreed. Kangana then showed him a blurred image on the screen, which left everyone rather baffled.

When Munawar refused to talk about it, she gave him a pep talk with an example of her own experience with married men and how it became a scandal (referring to her infamous battle with Hrithik Roshan, without mentioning his name). She said that it is his wish to respond to it. However, his she mentioned that his silence would further fuel his negative image on social media.

It is then Munawar confessed that he was married and also had a child from that marriage. He mentioned that he got married at a young age and they haven't been living together since past 1.5 years. He further said that his marriage and separation is already in the court, which is why he didn't want to talk about it in public.

Anjali Arora, who had confessed her love for Munawar, seemed shocked and remained silent after hearing this.

After Kangana left, Munawar opened up to Saisha Shinde and mentioned that a lot had been affecting and disturbing him since past two years. He said that he is doing the show for his son and doesn't want anything to impact his son.

Mandana Karimi Reveals She Had An Abortion, Speaks About Her Relation With An Ace Director On Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Ali Merchant And Mandana Karimi Fight Over Food In Kangana Ranaut's Show

Munawar said, "I don't want ki jo cheezon ka ab matlab hi nahi hai wo cheezein baahar aaye. There's already a lot, there're so many things, there're so many tags, I don't want another thing. Kuch cheezein court mein hain. I don't want those things to come out. Thoda sa baat karunga to sabko pura jaanna hoga. I was trying to make things better. Ye sab cheezein mujhe 2 saal se kha rahi hain."