Anushka Sen Turns Host For New Talk Show Named Not Just A Chat Show; Krystle D'souza To Appear As First Guest

Anushka Sen is all set to host a chat show named Not Just A Chat Show. The actress, who has a massive fan following on social media, recently opened up about her experience of hosting a chat show in an interview with India Forums. She also revealed how her show going to be different from all the other ones.

The list of guests to appear on the show includes actress Krystle D'souza, Master Chef winner Shipra Khanna, aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Jacob, and a lot more. Anushka was expressed her excitement about doing the show and said, “I am going to be a host and the best part is that it is a candid show and it is not at all scripted, not the usual questions that we ask. The questions I am going to ask here are those questions that people actually want to know which is why I feel people are going to really like the show.''

She further added, ''The best part about the show is that we are not just getting only actors on the show. We have master chef winner Shipra Khanna coming in, we have an aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Jacob and a lot more people coming in and I am really looking forward to interviewing them.''

The first guest to feature on Anushka’s show is none other than actress Krystle D'souza. The popular actress also spoke with the portal about her experience and said, ''I feel like it is way more than just a chat show because by the time the chat show begins all the revelations are already made.'' Sen then chimed in and added that she is excited to have started off with Krystle as she has amazing energy and that they both had sev puri as well.

Anushka's new venture is tentatively scheduled to go on air by the end of July on Zee Cafe studio.