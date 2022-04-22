Lock Upp: First Finalist Of The Kangana Ranaut Show Is Shivam Sharma; Fans Congratulate Him On Twitter

Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp is inching closer to its finale, and fans can't keep calm to witness the grand finale of the ALTBalaji show. Amidst all, the 'Ticket To Finale' task was recently held on the show under the supervision of jailor Karan Kundrra. And after a tussle, Shivam Sharma managed to win the ticket to finale task and became the first finalist of Lock Upp.

In the ticket to finale task, Shivam Sharma defeated Anjali Arora and made a direct entry into the finale. Interestingly, the contestants were divided into two teams in which, Anjali Arora had Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Ali Merchant in her team. On the other hand, Shivam Sharma had Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah and Saisha Shinde in his team as soldiers. The game had four rounds and the soldiers had to protect their Raja and Rani.

After four rounds, Shivam Sharma won the task and became the first finalist in the show. Well, it is indeed a big moment for Shivam as well as for his fans, as they celebrated the same by congratulating their favourite contestant on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

ShouryaDemon7 "Shivam sharma wins Ticket to finale.Hope he wins the show. #LockUppGame #ShivamSharma #lockUpp." sonalghodke07 "Congratulations to #ShivamSharma for winning the ticket for the finale. ❤👏🏻 #AnjaliArora #LockUpp." thelakshmohan "#ShivamSharma sharv shaktiman deserves it http://congratulations.man with purest heart ... 🔥💪🏻 #LockUpp And let rotluu cry." black_wolf_8 "#ShivamSharma You deserve it Well played brother Congratulation for winning to ticket to finale 😍😍 #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors #MKJ #LockUpp."

After Shivam Sharma's victory, viewers are excited to know who will be competing with him in the finale for the winner's trophy of Lock Upp.

(Social media posts are unedited)