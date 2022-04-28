Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey And Shivam Sharma Take Bath In Open Yard; Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp show is getting hotter with each passing day. The controversial contestants have been keeping the show in the news with their bold activities. For the unversed, the show has contestants such as Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui and others. In the latest episode of the Kangana Ranaut show, Poonam Pandey and Shivam Sharma take bath in the open yard in front of everyone.

Interestingly, Shivam Sharma had this idea and brought a bucket full of water and sat in his trousers to take bath. At that time, Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey started teasing Shivam and said that it is unfair that he is bathing without removing his trousers.

Payal Rohatgi too joined them and said that it is an old show and he is repeating himself. After receiving remarks from the trio, Shivam Sharma removed his pants and started taking bath in his underwear. Later, Poonam Pandey also got excited and decided to take bath with Shivam in the open yard.

While they take bath, Saisha Shinde and Prince Narula go inside the jail area and inform Munawar Faruqui and others about Shivam and Poonam. Munawar said that he is not going as he is fasting for Ramzan. Later, Prince, Anjali, Munawar and Saisha have a discussion about Poonam Pandey and her antics.

Munawar said, "Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko chahiye the woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakte hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya. (The chances for Poonam to get eliminated are increasing as they have got what they wanted. Now you can go, we got what we wanted)."

Prince Narula tells Munawar that people who want to see Poonam will vote for her. Let us tell you, the makers didn't telecast the footage of Poonam Pandey taking a bath openly. Stay tuned for more Lock Upp updates!