Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui & Girlfriend Nazila Step Out For Dinner Date, Fans Call The Couple 'Adorable'

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila were recently spotted in Mumbai on Thursday, as they headed for a dinner date together. In a recent interview, Munawar has said that he has been dating Nazila for a few months now, however, he had refrained from speaking about his GF on Kangana Ranaut's reality show.

A paparazzi account shared a video of Munawar and Nazila twinning in black while they were seen leaving on a bike. Fans took to the comments section to shower love on the couple by dropping heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Adorable couple,” while another one commented, “Look at her eyes. So pretty.” Take a look!

It must be noted that after his Lock Upp win, Munawar left his fans in shock as he shared a romantic picture with a mystery girl on his Instagram handle, especially after he had never mentioned his girlfriend on the show.

Later, he revealed why he never mentioned her on the show, in an interview with ETimes TV. Munawar said, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life, there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture.”