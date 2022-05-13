Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Talks About His Son; Says ‘I Want Him To Become A Good Person’

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's personal life has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, ever since he won the Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp. During his journey, Munawar refused to talk about his first marriage and son. Let us tell you, he is currently dating a social media influencer Nazila.

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend often shares romantic pictures with him on her Instagram handle. But when it comes to speaking about his marriage, he has never spoken openly about it as the matter is sub judice. Amidst all, Munawar recently spoke about his son.

Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Didn't Talk About His Girlfriend Nazila In The Jail

In an interview with ETimes TV, Munawar said, "I am going to meet my son very soon. I am very excited to meet him. I always think of giving him a better life and he should be able to achieve all his dreams. I want him to become a good person and a better human being. I also want that people close to him should also be safe and he should become a good person. Main usse Kisi bhi cheez ki kami nahi hone dena chahta... I want to give him all the happiness in the world. I want to be there for him always."

Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut On Munawar Faruqui's Win: He Deserves The Trophy

Now, he is ready to speak about his personal life after becoming a celebrity. When he was in the Lock Upp, he came close to co-contestant Anjali Arora. Many people thought that they are in a relationship with each other. However, after the show, they both said that they are just good friends.

Munawar Faruqui has been receiving love from the masses as well as the host Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with a leading portal, the actress had said that he deserved to win the show.