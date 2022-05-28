The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wraps Up After 19 Years With Guests Jennifer Aniston, Pink & Billie Eilish

The Ellen DeGeneres Show which started in the year 2003 has been going on for 19 seasons. However, the host Ellen DeGeneres recently shot for the last episode and thanked her team and staff as the chat show is set to go off-air later this month.

For the last episode of the daytime talk show, DeGeneres had invited Friends star and close friend Jennifer Aniston, who was the inaugural guest on the show in 2003 and the final episode marked her 20th appearance. Aniston was accompanied by Billie Eilish and Ellen's close friend pop star Pink.

Ellen for the finale's monologue talked about the societal progress she feels the world has made in the past two decades, reported Fox News. The comedian went on to reveal the things she was not allowed to say on-air when the show first started including the word 'gay'.

DeGeneres said, "When we started this show, I couldn't say 'gay' on the show. I was not allowed to say 'gay.' I said it at home a lot. 'What are we having for gay breakfast?' We couldn't say 'gay.' I couldn't say 'we,' because that implied that I was with someone. I sure couldn't say 'wife,' and that's because it wasn't legal for gay people to get married, and now I say 'wife' all the time."

She went on to thank her staff and The Ellen DeGeneres Show's executive producers. Fox reported that Ellen signed off for one last time the same way she had started her very first episode, sitting on a couch and turning off the TV as the stage doors closed behind her.