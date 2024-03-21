Manjummel Boys vs. Premalu vs. Bramayugam ROI Box Office Collection: Earnings Of Three Super Hits This Season

Manjummel
Boys
vs.
Premalu
vs.
Bramayugam
Box
Office
Collection:
'Manjummel
Boys,'
'Premalu,'
and
'Bramayugam,'
each
offering
a
unique
narrative
and
star-studded
cast,
have
not
only
garnered
critical
acclaim
but
also
made
waves
at
the
box
office.
Join
us
as
we
delve
into
the
remarkable
box
office
performances
that
have
secured
their
positions
as
major
hits
at
the
beginning
of
this
year.
"Bramayugam" is
a
Malayalam
horror
thriller
film
directed
by
Rahul
Sadasivan
and
co-produced
by
Night
Shift
Studios
and
YNOT
Studios.
The
movie
in
black-and-white
promises
an
enthralling
cinematic
experience,
featuring
Mammootty
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
Arjun
Ashokan,
Sidharth
Bharathan,
and
Amalda
Liz.
It
hit
theatres
on
February
15,
2024.
Premalu,
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu"
hit
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
while
the
Tamil
version
was
released
on
March
15th.
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
vs.
Premalu
vs.
Bramayugam
Rest
of
India
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
film
industry
tracker
What
The
Fuss,
the
Malayalam
films
"Manjummel
Boys,"
"Premalu,"
and
"Bramayugam"
have
collectively
secured
spots
in
the
Top
10
Rest
of
India
Box
Office
Grossers
list
across
all
versions.
"Manjummel
Boys"
leads
the
pack
with
an
impressive
₹69.50
crore
gross
in
just
27
days,
showcasing
its
strong
and
sustained
performance
at
the
box
office.
Following
closely
behind
is
"Premalu,"
which
has
garnered
₹22
crore
over
the
course
of
40
days,
demonstrating
its
enduring
popularity
among
audiences.
Meanwhile,
"Bramayugam"
rounds
up
the
trio
with
₹8
crore
in
its
box
office
gross.
This
achievement
underscores
the
significant
impact
and
appeal
of
these
films
beyond
their
native
territories,
solidifying
their
positions
as
major
players
in
the
Indian
film
industry.
Bramayugam
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
comprises
Mammootty
portraying
Kunjamon
Poti,
with
Arjun
Ashokan
as
Theevaan,
alongside
Sidharth
Bharathan,
Amalda
Liz,
and
Manikandan
R.
Achari.
Directed
by
Rahul
Sadasivan,
known
for
his
mastery
of
the
horror
genre
through
'Bhoothakaalam,'
'Bramayugam' is
set
to
deliver
thrills
like
never
before.
The
film
is
jointly
produced
by
Chakravarthy
Ramachandra
and
S.
Sashikanth
under
the
Night
Shift
Studios
and
Y
Not
Studios
banners.
Night
Shift
Studios
specialises
in
producing
spine-tingling
horror
thrillers,
adding
to
the
intrigue
surrounding
'Bramayugam.'
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.