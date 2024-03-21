Manjummel Boys vs. Premalu vs. Bramayugam ROI Box Office Collection: Earnings Of Three Super Hits This Season

Manjummel Boys vs. Premalu vs. Bramayugam Box Office Collection: 'Manjummel Boys,' 'Premalu,' and 'Bramayugam,' each offering a unique narrative and star-studded cast, have not only garnered critical acclaim but also made waves at the box office. Join us as we delve into the remarkable box office performances that have secured their positions as major hits at the beginning of this year.

"Bramayugam" is a Malayalam horror thriller film directed by Rahul Sadasivan and co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The movie in black-and-white promises an enthralling cinematic experience, featuring Mammootty in the lead role, supported by Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. It hit theatres on February 15, 2024.

Premalu, featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th. Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya." The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" hit theatres on March 8, 2024, while the Tamil version was released on March 15th.

The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024. Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys vs. Premalu vs. Bramayugam Rest of India Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker What The Fuss, the Malayalam films "Manjummel Boys," "Premalu," and "Bramayugam" have collectively secured spots in the Top 10 Rest of India Box Office Grossers list across all versions. "Manjummel Boys" leads the pack with an impressive ₹69.50 crore gross in just 27 days, showcasing its strong and sustained performance at the box office. Following closely behind is "Premalu," which has garnered ₹22 crore over the course of 40 days, demonstrating its enduring popularity among audiences. Meanwhile, "Bramayugam" rounds up the trio with ₹8 crore in its box office gross. This achievement underscores the significant impact and appeal of these films beyond their native territories, solidifying their positions as major players in the Indian film industry.

Bramayugam Cast And Crew

The cast comprises Mammootty portraying Kunjamon Poti, with Arjun Ashokan as Theevaan, alongside Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, known for his mastery of the horror genre through 'Bhoothakaalam,' 'Bramayugam' is set to deliver thrills like never before. The film is jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios banners. Night Shift Studios specialises in producing spine-tingling horror thrillers, adding to the intrigue surrounding 'Bramayugam.'

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.