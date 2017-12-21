 »   »   » Aadhi Official Trailer Is Out: Pranav Mohanlal All Set For A Big Entry!

Aadhi, the upcoming film of Jeethu Joseph marks the big debut of Pranav Mohanlal as the lead hero. The expectations are quite high on this venture, which will hit the theatres in 2018.

Audiences have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the trailer of Aadhi. Much to the happiness of all the audiences, the makers have come up with the first official trailer of Aadhi.



Director Jeethu Joseph himself released the official trailer of Aadhi through the director's official Facebook page. Take a look at the same..







The 1 minute 37 seconds long trailer of Aadhi, presents Adhithya the central character of the movie played by Pranav Mohanla;l. The audiences get to see glimpses of Pranav Mohanlal's performance through the trailer. Meanwhile, the trailer also features a few sequences of Siddique, Lena, Anusree, Sharafudheen, Aditi Ravi and others.



According to the reports, Pranav Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of an aspiring musician in Aadhi. Siddique and Lena will be seen playing Aadhi's parents. Reportedly, popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu essays the main antagonist of the movie.



The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of Aadhi. If reports are to be believed, the team is planning to release Aadhi during the Republic day weekend