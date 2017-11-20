 »   »   » Bilal-The Sequel Of Mammootty's Big B, Nandi Award For Mohanlal & Other Mollywood News Of The Week

Big B, the Mammootty starrer, which had hit the theatres in 2007 is one such film, which stays afresh in the minds of the people even now. The character Bilal and the movie has etched a place in the history of Malayalam cinema for all good reasons.
Earlier, a lot of rumours had surfaced regarding a sequel to Big B and the return of the character Bilal. In the past week, there came a big announcement which in turn assured a big gift for all Big B fans.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal with a big win at a recently announced film awards, brought laurels to the state of Kerala. Read about all these in the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week..
Bilal Is Making A Comeback
Yes, it has been confirmed that the Mammootty starrer Big B will get a sequel. Film-maker Amal Neerad himself took to Facebook to officially announce the project along with a poster of the film. Titled as Bilal, the movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2018 itself. The poster and the announcement took the social media by storm and even big celebrities shared their excitement about the project.
Nandi Award For Mohanlal
Yet another big achievement has come on the way of Mohanlal. The much loved actor of Mollywood has won the Nandi Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Janatha Garage, which had hit the theatres in 2016.
Theevram Sequel
Another popular movie is all set to get a sequel. It has been confirmed that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Theevram, which had hit the theatres in 2012 will get a sequel soon. Director Roopesh Peethambaran himself confirmed the news and also mentioned that the sequel will have a new star cast.
Kunchacko Boban & Nimisha Sajayan To Team Up
Nimisha Sajayan, who shot to fame with her performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will soon team up with Kunchacko Boban in an upcoming movie. Both of them will be seen together in the debut directorial venture of National Award winner Soumya Sadanandan. Reportedly, the upcoming film will be a family satire.
Odiyan's Third Schedule Has Begun
After a short break, the makers of Odiyan have restarted the shoot of the film. Reportedly, the third schedule of the film has commenced and the director himself confirmed the same. According to the reports, Mohanlal, who is presently undergoing a special training to shed weight, will join the sets on December 05, 2017.
Street Lights Gets A Release Date
Street Lights, the upcoming Mammootty starrer is one of the highly anticipated films of the actor. There were a lot of speculations regarding the release date of the film and now, the makers of the film have confirmed the release date of the movie. Reportedly, the film will make a worldwide release on January 26, 2018.
Rana Daggubati's Mollywood Debut
Popular Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is all set to step in to Mollywood. Reportedly, the actor has been roped in to play the title role in the upcoming period movie on the life of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, which will be directed by K Madhu. According to the reports, this big budget venture will be released in different languages.