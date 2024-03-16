ISPL 2024 Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Calls Angioplasty Rumours ‘Fake News’ At The Tournament - VIRAL VIDEO

Amitabh
Bachchan
Health
Update:
Bollywood
megastar
Amitabh
Bachchan
made
an
appearance
at
the
Indian
Street
Premier
League
(ISPL)
2024
finale
between
Majhi
Mumbai
and
Tigers
of
Kolkata
last
night
(March
15).
The
iconic
actor
sported
a
white
hoodie
as
he
gracefully
acknowledged
and
greeted
photographers.
AMITABH
BACHCHAN
REACTS
TO
REPORTS
OF
ANGIOPLASTY
A
circulating
video
on
social
media
captures
Amitabh
Bachchan
leaving
the
stadium
when
a
member
of
the
crowd
inquires
about
his
health.
Initially
gesturing
reassuringly,
Bachchan
then
responds
to
the
query,
"How
are
you?
All
fine?" with
a
cheerful
gesture
and
dismissed
the
inquiry
as
"fake
news."
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
A
video
captured
by
paparazzo
Viral
Bhayani
showcased
Bachchan's
interaction
with
the
media.
His
emphatic
denial
seemed
in
reference
to
recent
rumors
surrounding
his
alleged
angioplasty
at
Mumbai's
Kokilaben
Hospital.
Accompanied
by
his
son,
actor
Abhishek
Bachchan,
the
veteran
star
rooted
for
their
team,
Majhi
Mumbai,
throughout
the
match.
Take
a
look
at
the
video
here:
Yesterday,
social
media
platforms
were
abuzz
with
concerned
fans
seeking
updates
on
Bachchan's
health.
Numerous
reports
circulated
suggesting
that
the
megastar
had
undergone
an
angioplasty
procedure,
allegedly
to
address
either
a
clot
in
his
leg
or
a
blocked
artery.
AMITABH
BACHCHAN
UPCOMING
PROJECTS
On
the
career
front,
Bachchan
was
last
seen
ina
special
appearance
in
Tiger
Shroff
and
Kriti
Sanon's
Ganapath
last
year
and
is
gearing
up
for
his
upcoming
project
Kalki
2898
AD,
directed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
The
film,
slated
for
release
on
May
9,
marks
a
reunion
with
his
Piku
co-star,
Deepika
Padukone.
Prabhas
will
star
opposite
Bachchan
in
this
highly
anticipated
venture.
ISPL
2024
WINNER
NAME
As
the
Indian
Street
Premier
League
(ISPL)
2024
came
to
an
end
last
night,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Saif
Ali
Khan's
team
Tiigers
of
Kolkata
walked
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
of
the
first
edition
of
the
tournament.
