Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital; Undergoes Angioplasty - DEETS

Amitabh
Bachchan
Health
Update:
Bollywood
megastar
Amitabh
Bachchan
underwent
an
angioplasty
at
Mumbai's
Kokilaben
Hospital.
He
was
admitted
to
the
hospital
in
the
early
hours
of
Friday
(March
15).
According
to
the
ongoing
reports,
the
angioplasty
was
performed
not
on
his
heart
but
on
a
clot
in
his
leg.
WHY
AMITABH
BACHCHAN
GOT
ADMITTED
TO
HOSPITAL?
After
experiencing
discomfort
while
attending
events,
Amitabh
Bachchan
was
advised
by
doctors
to
undergo
a
general
checkup.
Subsequently,
they
recommended
the
operation.
According
to
the
portal,
the
actor
is
said
to
be
in
improved
health
now.
Since
morning,
his
fans
were
concerned
about
his
health.
However,
the
veteran
superstar
is
better
now
and
expressed
gratitude
to
his
well-wishers.
In
his
most
recent
post
on
social
media
platform
X
(formerly
Twitter),
he
expressed
his
gratitude,
saying,
"In
gratitude
ever." Take
a
look
at
the
post
below:
Additionally,
he
posted
a
video
promoting
his
Indian
Street
Premier
League
(ISPL)
team.
However,
neither
Amitabh
Bachchan
nor
his
family
has
issued
a
statement
regarding
the
matter
yet.
LIST
OF
AMITABH
BACHCHAN'S
UPCOMING
FILMS
Amitabh
Bachchan
was
last
seen
in
the
film
Goodbye,
starring
Neena
Gupta.
His
upcoming
projects
include
Kalki
AD
2898,
featuring
Deepika
Padukone
and
Prabhas.
He
is
also
part
of
the
cast
for
Rajinikanth's
film
Vettaiyan,
which
also
stars
Fahadh
Faasil,
Rana
Daggubati,
Ritika
Singh,
and
Manju
Warrier.
Additionally,
Amitabh
Bachchan
is
expected
to
appear
in
the
Indian
adaptation
of
the
Hollywood
movie
The
Intern,
where
Deepika
Padukone
will
play
the
lead
role
and
serve
as
a
producer.
However,
there's
been
no
update
on
the
project
for
a
long
time
now.
Also,
since
Deepika
is
expecting
her
first
child
with
Ranveer
Singh,
it
looks
like
the
film
is
going
to
get
delayed
further.
He
replaced
late
actor
Rishi
Kapoor
in
the
project.
Here's
wishing
him
a
speedy
revovery
and
keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!