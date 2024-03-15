Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital; Undergoes Angioplasty - DEETS

Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan underwent an angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Friday (March 15). According to the ongoing reports, the angioplasty was performed not on his heart but on a clot in his leg.

WHY AMITABH BACHCHAN GOT ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL?

After experiencing discomfort while attending events, Amitabh Bachchan was advised by doctors to undergo a general checkup. Subsequently, they recommended the operation. According to the portal, the actor is said to be in improved health now. Since morning, his fans were concerned about his health.

However, the veteran superstar is better now and expressed gratitude to his well-wishers. In his most recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his gratitude, saying, "In gratitude ever." Take a look at the post below:

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

Additionally, he posted a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team. However, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor his family has issued a statement regarding the matter yet.

LIST OF AMITABH BACHCHAN'S UPCOMING FILMS

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Goodbye, starring Neena Gupta. His upcoming projects include Kalki AD 2898, featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He is also part of the cast for Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Manju Warrier.

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan is expected to appear in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood movie The Intern, where Deepika Padukone will play the lead role and serve as a producer. However, there's been no update on the project for a long time now. Also, since Deepika is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, it looks like the film is going to get delayed further. He replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor in the project.

Here's wishing him a speedy revovery and keep watching this space for more updates!