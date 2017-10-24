 »   »   » Box Office Chart(Oct 16-22): Mersal's Turn To Rule The Box Office!

The past week was all about Mersal, the highly anticipated film of Thalapathy Vijay, which made a grand arrival on October 18, 2017. Mersal received a grand welcome from the Kerala audiences and the movie has been receiving good reviews.

Importantly, Mersal released in close to 290 screens and other Malayalam movies did lose out quite a few of their centres due to the big release. Meanwhile, Mersal was also touted to break some of the big box office records.



Has Mersal affected the run of other Malayalam movies? Did Mersal create new records at the box office? Read this week's box office chart to know more..



5. Aakashamittaayee Jayaram's Aakashamittaayee, the film directed by Samuthirakani and M Padmakumar did hit the theatres on October 21, 2017. The film did get some amazing reviews but has been hit by the Mersal storm. Lack of proper publicity is also a concern for the movie. It has to be seen whether the film will pick up in the coming days or not.

Box Office Meter: Below Average Opening

4. Lavakusha Biju Menon, Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese's Lavakusha had hit the theatres on October 12, 2017. The film, which is a spy comedy catered well to some of them but it seems like the mixed reviews have slightly affected the run of the movie. But still, Lavakusha did a decent business in centres like Ernakulam and Trivandrum during the past weekend.

Box Office Meter: Average

3. Parava Here is yet another film which has maintained its good run at the box office. Parava, directed by Soubin Shahir is still strong in many of the centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Calicut etc. According to the trade reports, Parava has already crossed the 21-Crore mark.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster



2. Ramaleela The arrival of Mersal and other movies hasn't affected the run of Ramaleela. The film still continues its good run in majority of the centres and has completed 10000 shows in Kerala alone. Ramaleela had a decent run in the past week, as well. Reportedly, the film is gearing up to touch the 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

1. Mersal Mersal is having a phenomenal time at the Kerala box office. The film did set the box office on fire as it fetched above 6 Crores on its opening day and became the second best opening day grosser at the Kerala box office.

Reportedly, the movie has already crossed the 15-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and thus is clear winner of the past week. The film has been receiving some stunning reviews and Mersal is expected to continue its good run in the coming days.

Box Office Meter: Gigantic Opening



Meanwhile, this week would witness the royal entry of Villain, the Mohanlal starrer, which is high on expectations. Now, all eyes will be focused on this much awaited movie and let us wait for the Villain to spell magic at the box office.