 »   »   » Happy B'day Mammootty: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Wish The Actor!

Today is a special day for the entire Mollywood, as the day marks the birthday of Mammootty, theMegastar of the Malayalam film industry! He has been one of the strongest pillars of the industry, for the past 35 years.

Over the years, Mammootty has built a huge fan base of his own and has a huge list of admirers. In fact, the list of followers & admirers includes the names of the celebrities from the industry as well, and many look up to him.

On the special day, Mollywood celebrities are pouring in wishes for Mammootty. Popular Malayalam actors, including Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj and a host of others, took out some time to make the day a special one for Mammootty.