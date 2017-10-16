 »   »   » Kaattu Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Asif Ali-Murali Gopy team's Kaattu, directed by popular film-makre Arun Kumar Aravind had hit the theatres on October 13, 2017. The film, which has story set in the 1970s did open to rave reviews in the theatres.

Kaattu has had an average start at the Kerala box office. According to the latest trade reports that have come in Kaattu managed to fetch 1.31 Crores from its first days of run in the Kerala theatres



In fact, Kaattu did get a solo release on Friday (October 13, 2017) but the film had to face a competion from Lavakusha, which had released a day back (October 12, 2017). Meanwhile, the other Malayalam movies that released in the previous weeks are also offering a tight competition to the film.



Kaattu has its story penned by Anantha Padmanabhan. The movie has been tagged as a classic piece of work and has impressed the audiences and the critics alike.



Well, let us hope that Kaattu will pick up pace in the coming days with the backing of the excellent word of mouth that the film has been receving.



Apart from Asif Ali and Murali Gopy, Kaattu also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Manasa Radhakrishnan, Unni P Dev etc., in important roles.