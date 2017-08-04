 »   »   » THE BIG CLASH: Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Movies To Fight It Out At The Box Office?

Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan, the father-son duo of Mollywood enjoy a huge and loyal fan base in Kerala. Their films enjoy a huge opening at the box office and are among the choicest movies during festival seasons.

Now, what if the movies of Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan get to the theatres during the same season? Wouldn't it be an exciting contest at the box office?

Well, if reports are to be believed, the upcoming festival seasons would witness such a contest with two films of Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan gearing up for release.

The Onam season would mark the arrival of Mammootty's much awaited film Pullikkaran Staraa, directed by Syam Dhar. The festival season will also witness the release of Soubin Shahir's Parava, which features young actor Dulquer Salmaan in a special role.

Later, towards the end of September, Mammootty's much awaited mass entertainer Masterpiece, directed by Ajai Vasudev will make a big entry to the theatres. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo is also expected to hit the theatres in the month of September.

Now, if Solo too releases during the Pooja season, it would mark the second contest between Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan movies, in the same month.

Well, we wish that all the movies turn out to be huge successes at the box office. Let us expect an exciting and healthy contest at the box office.