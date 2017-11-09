 »   »   » Mammootty's Street Lights To Get A Telugu Version Too?

Mammootty's Street Lights has found a place in the list of the most awaited Malayalam movies. Ever since the first poster of the film released, the fans and followers of Mammootty have been eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the movie.

Reportedly, Street Lights is a bilingual movie and it will be released in both Malayalam and Tamil. Now, here is the latest update regarding the movie, which suggests that the movie is definitely going places.

Telugu Dubbed Version If the latest reports are to be believed, Street Lights will be released in Telugu, as well. Speculations are rife that the makers are planning to dub the film in Telugu and the works for the same are in progress. Shot Simultaneously In Tamil & Malayalam Interestingly, Mammootty's Street Lights is a bilingual, in all senses. Both the Tamil and Malayalam portions have been shot separately with a different star cast in both the versions. Shamdatt, The Director Shamdatt is the director of this Mammootty starrer. The renowned film-maker is making his debut as a film-maker with Street Lights. Importantly, Shamdatt has had experience working as a cinematographer in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages and he is expected to have put in that experience in to play. Mammootty's Character In Street Lights The team has ensured not to reveal anything about the storyline of the movie. If reports are to be believed, Mammootty will be seen essaying the role of a character named Inspector James in Street Lights. When Will The Film Hit The Theatres..! Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Street Lights might hit the theatres in the month of November. But the makers are yet to officially announce the exact release date of the movie. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that the film might release only in the beginning of 2018.

As mentioned above, Street Lights has a different star cast in Tamil and Malayalam. In the Malayalam version, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Hareesh Kanaaran, Lijomol Jose etc., will be seen playing important roles. In the Tamil version, actors like Pandiraj, Manobala etc., are also a part of the cast list.