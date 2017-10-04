 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's 'Uncle' Look Is Out

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to launch yet another new film-maker into the Malayalam movie industry with his upcoming project, Uncle. Now, the latest viral story on social media is Mammootty's look for the much-awaited project.

Interestingly, the movie which features the actor in the titular role will have him in a salt-n-pepper look. Mammootty's first stills from the location of the movie have been taking the social media by storm and impressed the fans.



The actor last appeared in a complete salt-n-pepper look, in the Ranjith movie Puthan Panam. But this time, Mammootty has been sporting the salt-n-pepper look, along with a thick beard. The megastar undoubtedly looks super-charming in the pictures.



As per the reports, Uncle revolves around the story of a nuclear family and depicts a relevant social issue. The movie depicts the unique bonding between a 17-year-old girl and her father's best friend, whom she fondly addresses as 'uncle'.



The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Girish Damodar, is scripted by actor-director Joy Mathew. Comrade In America fame Karthika Muralidharan essays the female lead in Uncle, which will be widely shot at the various locations of Calicut and Ooty.