 »   »   » These Days Are Stressful, Says Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, the star actress of Mollywood has been going through stressful times these days. Reportedly, Manju was interrogated by the police investigation team, following the arrest of ex-husband Dileep in actress attack case.

The actress finally opened up about the controversies, while accepting the Best Actress trophy at the recently held North American Film Awards ceremony. Manju Warrier openly stated that she has been going through really tough times.

During her award acceptance speech, Manju hinted that it was very hard for her to reach America for the NAFA ceremony, in this situation. She also stated that it took a lot of hard work and stress to attend the award function.

Manju Warrier thanked Kamal, the director of her upcoming movie Aami, for changing the shooting schedule of the movie for her. She also thanked Joju George and Martin Prakkat, the producers of Udhaharanam Sujatha, for their immense support.

It was rumoured that the police team had instructed Manju Warrier to not leave the country, as she is one of the prime witnesses of the actress abduction case. But later, the investigation team gave her permission to attend NAFA, after analyzing her statements.