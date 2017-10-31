 »   »   » Mia Khalifa To Make An Entry To Mollywood?

Chunkzz, the film directed by Omar Lulu, had hit the theatres in the month of August. The movie, which was a fun entertainer emerged as a big success at the box office.

In fact, Chunkzz did receive some negative reviews initially but stillthe movie went on to make a big mark at the box office winning the acceptance of the audiences.



Now, here is an important update for all the fans of the movie. Reportedly, the makers of Chunkzz are planning to come up with a sequel to this super hit Malayalam movie.



Importantly, Chunkzz 2 would pave way for the entry of former adult star Mia Khalifa to Malayalam films. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

