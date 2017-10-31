 »   »   » Mia Khalifa To Make An Entry To Mollywood?

Chunkzz, the film directed by Omar Lulu, had hit the theatres in the month of August. The movie, which was a fun entertainer emerged as a big success at the box office.
In fact, Chunkzz did receive some negative reviews initially but stillthe movie went on to make a big mark at the box office winning the acceptance of the audiences.
Now, here is an important update for all the fans of the movie. Reportedly, the makers of Chunkzz are planning to come up with a sequel to this super hit Malayalam movie.
Importantly, Chunkzz 2 would pave way for the entry of former adult star Mia Khalifa to Malayalam films. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Mia Khalifa In Chunkzz 2
Rumours were doing the rounds that former adult star Mia Khalifa would be seen in Chunkzz 2. Omar Lulu, who will directing Chunkzz 2 has officially confirmed that Mia Khalifa will be a part of this project.
In A Character Role..!
According to a report by Manorama Online, Omar Lulu stated that Mia Khalifa will be seen doing a character role in the film and she will also be seen in an item song. The film-maker also added that a final round of discussions with Mia Khalifa is pending.
Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion
According to the report, the sequel to Chunkzz has been titled as the Chunkzz 2: The Conclusion and a Bollywood production house will be producing this film. Omar Lulu, the director of the film also confirmed that Honey Rose will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this upcoming film, as well.
Remake Of Chunkzz..!
Reports also suggest that Chunkzz will be soon remade to other Indian languages. Reportedly, the Kannada, Telugu and Tamil remake rights of the film have been sold for a record price.