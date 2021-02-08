Mia Khalifa Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chopra For No New Post On Farmers' Protest

After tweeting in support of the farmers' protest in India, former adult star Mia Khalifa has now taken a jibe at Priyanka Chopra in her latest tweet. Apparently, she is upset with the Quantico actress for not speaking up as the rage around the protest continues to aggravate post American pop star Rihanna's tweet.

Mia compared Priyanka's silence with Shakira's Beirut devastation and wrote on her Twitter page, "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I'm just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence."

Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

It is to be noted here that Priyanka Chopra was one of the first ones from the Bollywood brigade to tweet in support of the farmers last year. The actress had tweeted, "Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later."

Priyanka Chopra's tweet had received backlash from Kangana Ranaut who had accused the actress of instigating the farmers.

In a series of tweets, Kangana had written, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM."

The ongoing farmers' protest has caught global attention after international pop star Rihanna, teenage activist Greta Thunberg and other foreign celebrities tweeted to show their solidarity with them. On the other hand, Bollywood has a divided opinion on the protest.

While stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and others extended their support to Ministry of External Affair's statement slamming foreign celebrities for commenting on the matter, other celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and others called out their industry colleagues for posting identical tweets on farmers' protest.

