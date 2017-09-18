 »   »   » Mohanlal Movie's Big Achievement, Mammootty's Next Cop Role & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Recently, a Mohanlal movie, which hit the theatres in 2013, went on to make it to the news, once again, for a big reason. This Mohanlal starrer was a huge box office success and scripted history during the time of its release.
Any guesses on that Mohanlal starrer?Keep reading the latest edition of Mollywood News Of The Week to know more..
Meanwhile, Mammootty is all set to don the hat of a police officer, yet again. This upcoming film will be directed by a debut film-maker and definitely looks like a promising film.
Read about these, the release date of Dileep's Ramaleela, Haneef Ageni's next venture and all the other major Mollywood news of the week..
Ranjith's Next Is With Youngsters
Ranjith is all set to enter the works of his next directorial venture and this time, he will be directing a script penned by scenarist Sethu. Interestingly, this upcoming film will have young actors in the lead roles. Niranj and Anu Sithara will play the lead roles in the movie.
Kunchacko Boban-Sugeeth Movie Titled As Shikkari Shambhu
Kunchacko Boban is all set to team up with Sugeeth for the fourth time and the film went on floors on September 15, 2017. Reportedly, the makers have titled the film as Shikkari Shambhu and the film also features Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sshivada etc., in lead roles.
Ramaleela To Hit The Theatres Soon
After a long wait, the Dileep starrer Ramaleela is all set to hit the theatres. The makers of the film, recently confirmed that Ramaleela will hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 as one among the Pooja releases.
Mammootty In A Cop Role, Yet Again
Mammootty is all set to step in the shoes of a cop, once again. In the upcoming film Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which will be helmed by Shaji Padoor, Mammootty will play the role of a stylish cop named Derick Abraham.
Drishyam's Big Achievement
Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph continues to make it to the news. Recently, a Chinese production company bought the rights of the script of the movie. Hence, Drishyam has become the first regional language film from India to achieve this.