 »   »   » WOW! Nithya Menen Is Back To Malayalam After A Brief Break!

Nithya Menen, the popular actress who is a well-known face of the South Indian film industry is all set to make a comeback to Mollywood, after a break of close to two years.

Popular film-maker VK Prakash is all set to direct Nithya Menen in his next movie Praana, which will be a multi-lingual movie. Reportedly, the shoot of Praana has already commenced and the major portions of the film will be shot in Idukki district.

A Thriller According to the reports that have come in, Praana will be a thriller set against the backdrop of a hill station. Nithya Menen will be seen playing the role of an English writer in the film. The film will be handling a socially important subject. Will Be Shot In 4 Languages Reportedly, Pranaa will be a multi-lingual and the movie will simultaneously be made in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hinid. VK Prakash has had experience making films in all these languages The Big Crew.. Praana has some big names associated with the movie. Resul Pookkutty, the Oscar Award winner will be a part of the film. Renowned film-maker PC Sreeram is handling the cinematography of the film. For The First Time.. Praana has some unique specialties on its technical sound. The multi-lingual movie is all set to be the first ever Indian film to be shot in live sync surround format. Nithya Menen's Next Release Meanwhile, Nithya Menen's next big release is Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal, directed by Atlee. The actress is one of the leading ladies of the film and the movie will hit the theatres during the Deepavali season.

Well, its not for the first time that Nithya Menen is working with VK Prakash. Both of them had previously worked together in the Kannada movie Aidondla Aidu, its Malayalam remake Poppins and the Indrajith Sukumaran starrer Karmayogi.