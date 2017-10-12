 »   »   » Nivin Pauly & Rajeev Ravi To Team Up For A Biopic!

Nivin Pauly, the charming actor of Mollywood has a handful of promising and exciting projects and here is yet another project, which is sure to be a milestone in the actor's career.

Well, the announcement on Nivin Pauly's next big budget project came on his birthday (November 11, 2017) and reportedly, the actor is all set to team up with none other than maverick film-maker Rajeev Ravi for a biopic based on the life of veteran theatre director, artist and actor N.N. Pillai.

This upcoming biopic will be bankrolled under the banner E4 Entertainments and the film is expected to go on floors in 2018. E4 Entertainements announced the project through their Facebook page. Take a look at the Facebook post..