 »   »   » Nivin Pauly & Rajeev Ravi To Team Up For A Biopic!

Nivin Pauly, the charming actor of Mollywood has a handful of promising and exciting projects and here is yet another project, which is sure to be a milestone in the actor's career.
Well, the announcement on Nivin Pauly's next big budget project came on his birthday (November 11, 2017) and reportedly, the actor is all set to team up with none other than maverick film-maker Rajeev Ravi for a biopic based on the life of veteran theatre director, artist and actor N.N. Pillai.
This upcoming biopic will be bankrolled under the banner E4 Entertainments and the film is expected to go on floors in 2018. E4 Entertainements announced the project through their Facebook page. Take a look at the Facebook post..
More About The Biopic
This upcoming biopic is expected to traverse the eventful life of N Narayana Pillai. The film will have its script penned by Gopan Chidambaram who had earlier penned Iyobinte Pusthakam. Madhu Neelakandan will handle the cinematography department of the movie.
More About N.N Pillai
NN Pillai rose to fame as a playwright, drama artist & theatre director. His contributions to field of drama is invaluable. Later, he went on to act in the Malayalam film Godfather, directed by Siddique-Lal. His role of Anjooran in the movie gained him a lot of appreciations. Popular actor Vijayaraghavan, is the son of NN Pillai.
Nivin Pauly - Rajeev Ravi Team
It is for the first time that Nivin Pauly is working in a film, directed by Rajeev Ravi. Interestingly, Rajeev Ravi is handling the cinematography department of Nivin Pauly's upcoming film Moothon, which is being directed by Geethu Mohandas.
Rajeev Ravi's Fourth Directorial Venture
This upcoming biopic will be the fourth directorial venture of Rajeev Ravi. His previous venture was the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kammatipaadam which gained both critical and commercial success. Rajeev Ravi's debut directorial venture was Annayum Rasoolum which was followed by the film, Njan Steve Lopez.