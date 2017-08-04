 »   »   » Past To Present: Mammootty's Johnnie Walker!

For all the fans of Mammootty and those who have grown up in the 1990s especially, the movie Johnnie Walker, directed by Jayaraj, would be a special one. Such is the nostalgia that this Mammootty starrer giveswith each viewing.

In fact, this Mammootty starrer, which hit the theatres in 1992, did set a new trend. Jayaraj, the man behind the film, took the audiences for a ride, adopting some new and different film-making styles, with the help of some scintillating music.



The story of Mammootty's Johnnie Walker, revolved around the central character named Johnnie (Mammootty) and the events that unfold after he decides to join the same college that his younger brother Bobby studies.



The film dealt with certain serious issues prevailing in college campuses but had its own share of lighter moments. What if this Mammootty starrer, which had its script written by Ranjith, is remade now?



Wouldn't it be a great idea, considering the fact that the storyline of the film can be adapted to the present day scenario?



If so, who all would be the best options to replace Mammootty and other in such a remake? Keep reading the latest edition of Past To Present to know more about this..



Biju Menon As Johnnie (Mammootty) Mammootty was in full-form in the role of Johnnie, a man who enjoys life to the fullest. He simply stole the show as a new entrant to the college, having a good time with his brother and friends. In fact, his stunning performances in emotional sequences are the big highlights of the movie.

At present, if we are to select a person the who would suit this role perfectly, then it has to be Biju Menon. He can bring in everything that the character wants.

Anusree As Mridula (Ranjitha) Mridula, is one of the professors of the college in which Johnnie and his brother study. There is a short romantic angle between Mridula and Johnnie and the role of the leading lady was done by actress Ranjitha in the original. At present, we feel that actress Anusree shall be a good choice for this role.

Neeraj Madhav As Bobby (Jeet Upendra) Bobby, played by Jeet Upendra in the original, is the younger brother of Johnnie. This particular character plays a vital role in the film.. We feel that Neeraj Madhav shall be a good choice for this role of a young and loving brother. The chemistry between Biju Menon and Neeraj Madhav will also be perfect.

Kalabhavan Shajon As Professor (Maniyanpilla Raju) In the original version, Maniyanpilla Raju had played the role of a professor, who is always at loggerheads with the character Johhnie. This particular role of a nagging professor, which has some comic angle associated with it, will be safe in the hands of an actor like Kalabhavan Shajon, at present.

Lalu Alex As Doctor (MG Soman) It was MG Soman who played this role in the original. In fact, this particular character brings in some suspense element to the story, despite being present in the film only for a very short time. One of the suspense elements in the film is revealed by this character and if ever a remake happens, this role deserves the touch of an actor like Lalu Alex.



Well, it has to be noted that Mammootty's Johnnie Walker didn't fetch the big success that it deserved. Has it released now, the film would have gone on to become a much bigger hit and that fact makes this one worthy of a remake.