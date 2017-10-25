 »   »   » FINALLY! Prithviraj's My Story Starts Rolling Again

My Story, the upcoming Prithviraj starrer has been in the headlines for all wrong reasons. Director Roshni Dinaker had moved against lead actor Prithviraj and filed a complaint against him at Film Chambor, to the much shock of the audiences.

But as per the latest reports, the issues between the actor-director duo has been finally resolves. The final schedule of My Story recently started rolling in Mysore. The team announced the news through the official Facebook page of My Story.



Maniyanpilla Raju and Manoj K Jayan, the senior actors who appear in the pivotal roles in the movie, have joined the last schedule. Prithviraj and Parvathy, who essays the female lead in My Story, are yet to join the sets.



Roshni Dinaker had moved against Prithviraj, alleging that the actor refused to allot dates for the movie, thus causing a huge loss for the production house. However, co-stars Parvathy and Maniyanpilla Raju defended Prithvi, stating that director Roshni's allegations are totally baseless.



Prithviraj, on the other hand, is currently in the USA for the shooting of his upcoming movie Ranam, and has not commented on the issue yet. My Story is produced by director Roshni Dinaker and OV Dinaker, for Roshni Dinaker Productions.