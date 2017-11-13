 »   »   » Villain Box Office: 17 Days Kerala Collections

It has been over 2 weeks since the Mohanlal starrer Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan marked its arrival to the theatres. In fact, Villain got a really big entry, much like any other Mohanlal starrers of the recent times.
Villain had to face some negative reviews on its initial days as the movie turned out to be something contrary to the expectations of the first day audiences. But still, the audiences were equivocal about Mohanlal's stunning performance in Villain.
Nevertheless, Villain managed to overcome these initial backlashes as the family audiences started to accept the film, up to an extent.
Now, Villain has entered the third week of its run and the Mohanlal starrer manages to continue in a good number of centres. Read Villain box office report to know how well the film is faring at the box office.
The Mega Opening
Villain got the big start that it was expected to get. According to the trade reports, the film, which released in above 250 screens fetched above 4.91 Crores on its opening day and went on to top the list of the best opening day grossers of Mollywood.
First Weekend
The movie did a fine business on its first weekend even though there was a slight dip in the collections in comparison with the first day. According to the reports, Villain went on to cross the 10-Crore mark on its very first weekend itself.
First Week Collections
Villain faced a slight drop in the box office collections during the weekdays. But still, the film managed to fetch above 12.7 Crores on its very first week of run at the Kerala box office.
Two Weeks Collections
Villain didn't lose out much centres on its second week and it went on to do a decent business on its second weekend. But again, the collections during the weekdays weren't that promising. According to the reports, Villain fetched 14.72 Crores from its second week of run.
17 Days Collections
Villain entered the third week of its run in the majority of the release centres. Reportedly, the movie had an above average run during its third weekend and reportedly, the movie has collected approximately 15.8 Crores from its 17 days of run.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Villain continues at the Kochi multiplexes with a decent number of shows. The movie still continues to draw crowds, especially during the weekends. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Villain has fetched approximately 74 Lakhs from its 17 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.