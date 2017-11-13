 »   »   » Villain Box Office: 17 Days Kerala Collections

It has been over 2 weeks since the Mohanlal starrer Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan marked its arrival to the theatres. In fact, Villain got a really big entry, much like any other Mohanlal starrers of the recent times.

Villain had to face some negative reviews on its initial days as the movie turned out to be something contrary to the expectations of the first day audiences. But still, the audiences were equivocal about Mohanlal's stunning performance in Villain.



Nevertheless, Villain managed to overcome these initial backlashes as the family audiences started to accept the film, up to an extent.



Now, Villain has entered the third week of its run and the Mohanlal starrer manages to continue in a good number of centres. Read Villain box office report to know how well the film is faring at the box office.

