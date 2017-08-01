 »   »   » WOW! Indrajith's Naragasooran To Begin In September!

Indrajith has some exciting projects in his kitty and one among them will be in Tamil, which will mark his association with young film-maker Karthick Naren, who made an impressive debut with the film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

Earlier, it was announced that the young film-maker's second movie will feature Indrajith as one of the lead actors. The movie will also feature Arvind Swamy, Sundep Kishan, Shriya Saran etc., in the lead roles.



Recently, Indrajith took to Facebook to give a new update on the movie. He posted a photo of him taken along with Karthick Narein and confirmed that the shoot of the film will begin by the month of September.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Indrajith Sukumaran..







Naragasooran is expected to be a thriller and the film has a tagline 'The Tale Of A Fallen Demon'. Importantly, popular film-maker Gautham Menon is also a part of this project as one of the producers.



Naragasooran is Indrajith's third acting venture in Tamil. In Malayalam, the actor's most recent release was Tiyaan. He will next be seen in the film mohanlal, which features Manju Warrier in the lead role.