 »   »   » Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The New Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Here!

Expectations are quite high on Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is the next big release of the actor. Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of the film on the Vishu Day and the poster received a grand reception.

The makers of Abrahaminte Santhathikal had announced that the new poster of the film will be launched on May 11, 2018 and as promised the team has come up with the rocking new poster of this much awaited movie.



Mammootty himself took to his Facebook page to release the new poster of the film. This poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal is sure to be the talk of the town. The new poster features a close shot of Mammootty's face and someone could be seen pointing a gun towards him. The intense look of Mammootty promises yet another powerful performance from the much loved star of Mollywood.



Abrahaminte Santhathikal has been directed by Shaji Paddor. The movie has its script penned by Haneef Adeni, who announced his big arrival to the industry with the blockbuster movie The Great Father.



Mammootty will be seen essaying a acharacter named Derick Abraham in this movie. Nothing much has been revealed about the story line of the movie yet. The much awaited film also features actors like Anson Paul, Kaniha, Kalabhava Shajon etc., in important roles.