English
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 Grand Finale: Sabumon Emerges As The Big Winner!

By
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, the show that enjoys a huge fan base, has come to an end. The grand finale of the first season of the show was held yesterday (September 30, 2018). As you all know, 5 contestants namely Sabumon, Aristo Suresh, Pearle Maaney, Shiyas Kareem and Sreenish Aravind, were contesting for the big title. Finally, it was Sabumon, the much-loved contestant of the house, who was declared as the winner.

    The winners were selected based on the audience votes. Mohanlal, the host of the show, revealed that Bigg Boss Malayalam had received as many as 4 Crore votes. The name of the winner was announced in a step-by-step procedure.

    Well, Sabumon was one of the strongest contestants of the house and he was indeed one of the most deserving candidates of the big title. He was one such player who won the maximum number of tasks and was involved in the activities of the house and followed the rules properly.

    Image Courtesy: Hotstar

    Pearle Maaney was declared as the first runner-up. She too enjoys a huge fan base. Shiyas Kareem was placed at the third spot, whereas Sreenish Aravind and Aristo Suresh bagged the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

    On the big day, Mohanlal, the host of the big show, had come up with some special performance as he sung a few songs. The grand finale was attended by the previously evicted contestants as well. Ranini Haridas, Deepan, Murali, Archana Suseelan, Diya Sana, etc., came up with special performances on the big day. Popular musician Stephen Devassy too had come up with a special performance.

