Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Resmin Bai? All About Rumoured Bigg Boss Contestant Who’s A Teacher

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Premiere:
The
much-anticipated
premiere
day
is
about
to
come,
as
the
sixth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
hosted
by
superstar
Resmin
Bai,
is
going
to
make
its
grand
debut
on
Asianet
in
just
two
days
now.
Given
the
enormous
success
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
5,
the
anticipation
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
premiere
has
been
huge
as
expected.
BIGG
BOSS
MALAYALAM
6
GRAND
PREMIERE
&
CONTESTANTS'
LIST
As
expected,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
fans
are
filled
with
excitement,
eagerly
awaiting
the
introduction
of
the
next
set
of
contestants
who
will
grace
their
TV
screens
with
entertainment
for
the
next
three
months.
The
new
season
is
said
to
have
a
mix
of
celebrities
and
commoners.
The
grand
premiere
is
slated
to
air
on
March
10
on
Asianet
from
7
pm
onwards.
As
reported
earlier,
several
celebrities
have
been
under
the
spotlight
as
potential
participants
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6,
with
well-known
names
Saranya
Anand,
Radhika
Nair,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Bineesh
Bastin,
Rishi
Kumar,
and
Sijo
John,
among
others,
reportedly
joining
the
show.
Besides
these
celebs,
two
commoners
are
expected
to
enter
the
controversial
reality
show
and
one
among
them
is
Resmin
Bai.
Wondering
who
is
Resmin
Bai?
Here's
all
you
need
to
know
about
the
rumoured
commoner
participant
of
Mohanlal's
show.
WHO
IS
RESMIN
BAI?
ALL
ABOUT
BIGG
BOSS
MALAYALAM
6
COMMONER
CONTESTANT
According
to
the
ongoing
buzz,
Resmin
Bai
is
said
to
be
a
physcial
education
teacher
by
profession.
Her
Instagram
bio
states,
"Physical
education
teacher
-
Anchor
-
Rider
-
Teresian
-
Sea
Cadet." Her
account
has
over
5k
followers.
A
video
is
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
in
which
Resmin
Bai
is
seen
at
Kochi
Airport,
leaving
for
Chennai
to
participate
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
The
video
has
been
posted
on
Resmin's
Instagram
account
managed
by
her
family
and
friends.
Take
a
look
at
the
video
below: