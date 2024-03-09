Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Nishana? All About Bigg Boss Rumoured Contestant Who’s A Traveler

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: The eagerly awaited premiere day is fast approaching, with just one day left until the grand debut of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by superstar Resmin Bai, on Asianet. Following the tremendous success of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, the anticipation for the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been immense, as anticipated.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 GRAND PREMIERE & CONTESTANTS' LIST

As anticipated, fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam are brimming with excitement, eagerly anticipating the introduction of the next group of contestants who will bring entertainment to their TV screens for the next three months. The upcoming season is rumored to feature a blend of celebrities and ordinary individuals. The grand premiere is scheduled to be broadcast on March 10 on Asianet, starting from 7 pm onwards.

WHO IS NISHANA? ALL ABOUT BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 COMMONER CONTESTANT

Keep watching this space for more updates!