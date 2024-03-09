Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Jaanmoni Das? All About Bigg Boss Contestant & Makeup Artist

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Premiere:
The
highly
anticipated
premiere
day
is
almost
here,
with
just
one
day
remaining
until
the
grand
launch
of
the
sixth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
hosted
by
superstar
Resmin
Bai,
on
Asianet.
With
the
remarkable
success
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
5,
the
excitement
for
the
premiere
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
immense,
as
expected.
BIGG
BOSS
MALAYALAM
6
PREMIERE
EPISODE
&
CONTESTANTS'
LIST
As
expected,
enthusiasts
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
are
buzzing
with
excitement,
eagerly
awaiting
the
arrival
of
the
next
batch
of
contestants
who
will
grace
their
TV
screens
with
entertainment
for
the
upcoming
three
months.
The
eagerly
anticipated
season
is
rumored
to
feature
a
mix
of
celebrities
and
ordinary
individuals.
The
grand
premiere
is
slated
to
air
on
March
10
on
Asianet,
commencing
from
7
pm
onwards.
As
previously
mentioned,
numerous
celebrities
have
been
in
the
spotlight
as
potential
participants
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Renowned
personalities
such
as
Saranya
Anand,
Radhika
Nair,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Bineesh
Bastin,
Rishi
Kumar,
and
Sijo
John,
among
others,
are
reportedly
poised
to
join
the
show.
Moreover,
alongside
these
celebrities,
makeup
artist
Jaanmoni
Das
is
expected
to
enter
the
controversial
reality
show.
WHO
IS
JAANMONI
DAS?
ALL
ABOUT
BIGG
BOSS
MALAYALAM
6
CONTESTANT
A
makeup
artist
by
profession,
Jaanmoni
Das
hails
from
Guwahati,
Assam.
Growing
up
in
the
household
of
a
railway
employee
and
a
homemaker,
she
spent
a
significant
time
of
her
childhood
at
her
grandmother's
residence
in
a
village
near
Guwahati.
With
a
lineage
boasting
respected
artists
like
singing
legend
Bhupendra
Hazarika
and
several
film
directors,
Jaanmoni's
artistic
flair
was
deeply
ingrained.
During
her
teenage
years,
she
displayed
a
fervent
passion
for
dance,
eventually
transitioning
to
professional
dancing.
However,
her
journey
didn't
end
there;
she
continually
sought
new
avenues
and
skills.
Years
later,
when
she
found
herself
drawn
to
the
makeup
industry,
Jaanmoni
declared
to
herself,
"This
is
it."
Presently,
she
stands
as
one
of
the
most
sought-after
makeup
artists
in
Kerala.
She
own
a
following
of
over
41k
on
Instagram
and
here's
giving
her
best
wishes
for
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.