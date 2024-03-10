Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Apsara Alby? All About Bigg Boss Contestant & Santhwanam Star

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Premiere:
The
eagerly
awaited
premiere
day
is
almost
here,
with
only
a
few
hours
left
until
the
grand
launch
of
the
sixth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
featuring
superstar
host
Resmin
Bai,
on
Asianet.
Given
the
remarkable
success
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
5,
the
anticipation
for
the
premiere
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
has
been
immense,
just
as
anticipated.
BIGG
BOSS
MALAYALAM
6
PREMIERE
EPISODE
&
CONTESTANTS'
LIST
As
anticipated,
fans
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
are
abuzz
with
excitement,
eagerly
anticipating
the
arrival
of
the
next
set
of
contestants
who
will
entertain
them
on
their
TV
screens
for
the
next
three
months.
The
eagerly
awaited
season
is
rumored
to
include
a
diverse
mix
of
celebrities
and
ordinary
individuals.
The
grand
premiere
is
scheduled
to
air
tonight
(March
10)
on
Asianet,
starting
at
7
pm.
As
mentioned
earlier,
numerous
celebrities
have
been
rumored
to
participate
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
Well-known
personalities
such
as
Saranya
Anand,
Radhika
Nair,
Jaseela
Parveen,
Bineesh
Bastin,
Rishi
Kumar,
and
Sijo
John,
among
others,
are
reportedly
set
to
join
the
show.
Additionally,
actress
Apsara
Alby
is
expected
to
enter
the
controversial
reality
show
alongside
these
celebrities.
WHO
IS
APSARA
ALBY?
ALL
ABOUT
BIGG
BOSS
MALAYALAM
6
CONTESTANT
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Apsara
is
a
well-known
actress
in
Malayalam
television,
recognized
for
her
portrayal
of
characters
with
negative
traits.
She
portrayed
the
antagonist
Jayanthi
in
the
show
Santhwanam.
In
2021,
Apsara
exchanged
wedding
vows
with
director
Alby
Francis,
who
is
known
for
helming
several
popular
shows
including
Ullathu
Paranjal.
Apsara
has
a
fan-following
of
over
70k
followers
on
Instagram
and
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
how
she'll
play
the
game
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.