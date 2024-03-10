Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: Who Is Apsara Alby? All About Bigg Boss Contestant & Santhwanam Star

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Premiere: The eagerly awaited premiere day is almost here, with only a few hours left until the grand launch of the sixth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, featuring superstar host Resmin Bai, on Asianet. Given the remarkable success of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5, the anticipation for the premiere of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has been immense, just as anticipated.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 PREMIERE EPISODE & CONTESTANTS' LIST

As anticipated, fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 are abuzz with excitement, eagerly anticipating the arrival of the next set of contestants who will entertain them on their TV screens for the next three months. The eagerly awaited season is rumored to include a diverse mix of celebrities and ordinary individuals. The grand premiere is scheduled to air tonight (March 10) on Asianet, starting at 7 pm.

As mentioned earlier, numerous celebrities have been rumored to participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam 6. Well-known personalities such as Saranya Anand, Radhika Nair, Jaseela Parveen, Bineesh Bastin, Rishi Kumar, and Sijo John, among others, are reportedly set to join the show. Additionally, actress Apsara Alby is expected to enter the controversial reality show alongside these celebrities.

Wondering who is Apsara Alby? Here's all you need to know about the rumoured contestant of Mohanlal's show.

WHO IS APSARA ALBY? ALL ABOUT BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM 6 CONTESTANT

For those who are unaware, Apsara is a well-known actress in Malayalam television, recognized for her portrayal of characters with negative traits. She portrayed the antagonist Jayanthi in the show Santhwanam.

In 2021, Apsara exchanged wedding vows with director Alby Francis, who is known for helming several popular shows including Ullathu Paranjal. Apsara has a fan-following of over 70k followers on Instagram and it'll be interesting to see how she'll play the game in the Bigg Boss house.

