 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 96 Promo: One Contestant To Be Evicted Today!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 is in its last week and as you all know, the voting procedures to select the winner of the first season are out with as many as 6 contestants making it to the grand finale. At present Sabumon, Pearle Maaney, Shiyas Kareem, Aristo Suresh, Aditi Rai, Sreenish Arvind, etc., are in the race for the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1 title.

Image Courtesy: Hotstar

Meanwhile, it seems like today's (September 27, 2018) episode has some surprises in store for all the fans and followers of Bigg Boss Malayalam. In all likelihood, one among the six contestants inside the house will be bidding a goodbye, and the latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam indicates the same.

In the promo, it has been mentioned that a mid-week eviction is all set to take place. All the six contestants could be seen standing on a podium. Spot lights were being directed to all the contestants in a random manner. Later, Bigg Boss could be heard announcing to the contestants that the person on whom the red light will be continuously flashed in the end will be bidding a goodbye to the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.

Take a look at the promo video here...

The comment section has been filled with responses from the audiences regarding the possible contestant who will be evicted. Well, this indeed has come as a surprise to the viewers of Bigg Boss Malayalam and it is for the first time that a mid-week elimination is all set to take place. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in today's episode.