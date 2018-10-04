 »   »   »  Kayamkulam Kochunni Is Set To Achieve A Unique Record In The History Of Malayalam Cinema!

Related Articles
- Kayamkulam Kochunni Fetches Extremely Good Reports After The Preview Show!
-
- Malayalam Movies Scheduled As Onam Releases Will Now Hit The Theatres On These Dates?
- Birthday Special! Priya Anand: Mollywood Doesn't Want A Glam Doll, Has Expectations From Actresses
- Rosshan Andrrews Is Gearing Up To Make His Bollywood Debut!
- Kayamkulam Kochunni All Set To Hit The Screens On This Date?
- Kayamkulam Kochunni Has Scored Big With Its Pre-release Business!
Kayamkulam Kochunni, the Nivin Pauly starrer, directed by film-maker Rosshan Andrrews is gearing up to make a fabulous entry to the theatres. The film is just 1 week away from its big release and it has been scheduled to hit the marquee on October 11, 2018. Expectations are sky high on the project and the film, which also has the presence of Mohanlal as Ithikkara Pakki, is touted to take the box office collection by storm. Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is the costliest ever Malayalam movie so far to be made, is gearing up to achieve a new record on the very first day of its release. Read on to know more about the same here.
A Big Release
The makers of the film are yet to make an official confirmation regarding the exact number of release centres. However, Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to get a big release on October 11, 2018, which would be at par with the biggest ever releases so far.
A Unique Record
According to the reports, Kayamkulam Kochunni will pocket a unique record in Kerala. The much-awaited Malayalam movie is all set to become the first ever film to get a 24-hour Marathon show in the theatres.
At Carnival Cinemas
The reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that Kayamkulam Kochunni will have marathon shows in all the Carnival Cinemas centres in Kerala. The group has 52 screens altogether in Kerala. Reportedly, the film will get continuous shows from October 11, 6 AM to October 12, 6 AM.
All Set To Shatter Big Records?
It would be for the first time that such an event would be happening. With Marathon shows, the movie is expected to get more than 8 shows on its first day. Well, going by the hype and the grand stage that has been perfectly set, we can say that Kayamkulam Kochunni is capable of scripting new box office records on the first day itself. Let's wait and see.