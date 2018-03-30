 »   »   » Mammootty To Come Up With A 'Game Thriller'!

A Game Thriller..!

According to a report by Times Of India, Mammootty is all set to do a big budget movie, which will be in the lines of a game thriller, a genre which has not been tried much in Malayalam films.

The Debut Venture Of Deen Dennis

Interestingly, this upcoming film will be directed by debut film-maker Deen Dennis, who is the son of popular scenarist Kaloor Dennis. Mammootty and Kaloor Dennis have worked together in a good number of movies in the past. Deen Dennis himself will pen the script of this movie.

Mammootty's Character In The Movie..

The report also sheds some light on Mammootty's character in the movie. Deen Dennis has stated that Mammootty will be seen playing a character named Vinod Menon, a 39-year-old and the film follow a set of mysterious incidents that happen in Kochi. According to the report, the shoot of the film is expected to commence by December 2018 in kochi and Bangalore.

To Be Produced By Gokulam Gopalan

Reportedly, this upcoming big budget venture will be produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Gokulam Cinemas. Earlier, Mammootty's Pazhassi Raja, which had hit the theatres in the year 2009 was also produced under the same banner.