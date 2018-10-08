India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Mammootty Has Been Roped In For The Next Production Venture Of August Cinema!

Mammootty Has Been Roped In For The Next Production Venture Of August Cinema!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    August Cinema, the popular production banner, had announced that a surprise will be unveiled at 7 PM and as promised they have come up with an announcement, which is a big one. Mollywood's own Mammootty is all set to join hands with the production banner once again.

    It has been revealed that Mammootty will be a part of August Cinema's upcoming movie, which has been titled as Pathinettaam padi. The film is also the debut directorial venture of writer and actor Shankar Ramakarishnan.

    Mammootty To Be A Part Of The Next Production Venture Of August Cinema!

    A sample poster of Mammootty's character has been unveiled through the official Facebook page of August Cinema. It has been mentioned that Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named John Abraham Palackal in this much awaited movie, which will also have a host of young and new actors in important roles. The poster as well as the stylish sketch of Mammootty's character in the film has been well-accepted. The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of May. Further details regarding Mammootty's role in the movie is being eagerly awaited.

    Take a look at the Facebook post as well as the poster here..

    Earlier, Mammootty and August Cinema had teamed up for movies like Kadal Kadannoru Maathukuutty, The Great Father etc. Pathinettam Padi will be the team's third film together. Above all, August Cinema will also be producing the much awaited big budget venture Kunjali Marakkar, to be directed by Santosh Sivan and starring mammootty in the lead role.

    Read more about: mammootty
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue