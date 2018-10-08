 »   »   »  Mammootty Has Been Roped In For The Next Production Venture Of August Cinema!

August Cinema, the popular production banner, had announced that a surprise will be unveiled at 7 PM and as promised they have come up with an announcement, which is a big one. Mollywood's own Mammootty is all set to join hands with the production banner once again.

It has been revealed that Mammootty will be a part of August Cinema's upcoming movie, which has been titled as Pathinettaam padi. The film is also the debut directorial venture of writer and actor Shankar Ramakarishnan.

A sample poster of Mammootty's character has been unveiled through the official Facebook page of August Cinema. It has been mentioned that Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named John Abraham Palackal in this much awaited movie, which will also have a host of young and new actors in important roles. The poster as well as the stylish sketch of Mammootty's character in the film has been well-accepted. The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of May. Further details regarding Mammootty's role in the movie is being eagerly awaited.

Take a look at the Facebook post as well as the poster here..

Earlier, Mammootty and August Cinema had teamed up for movies like Kadal Kadannoru Maathukuutty, The Great Father etc. Pathinettam Padi will be the team's third film together. Above all, August Cinema will also be producing the much awaited big budget venture Kunjali Marakkar, to be directed by Santosh Sivan and starring mammootty in the lead role.