 »   »   »  My Story Box Office 5 Days Collections: Has The Film Won The Weekdays’ Test?

The Opening Weekend Collections

According to a report by Forum Keralam, My Story went on to fetch approximately 12.16 Lakhs on its opening weekend from the Kochi multiplexes. Well, with this it could be assumed that the film had got just an ‘OKAY' opening.

The Monday Test

All eyes were on the performances of My Story during the weekdays and the movie had to pass the Monday test to stay strong. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film managed to fetch approximately 1.45 Lakhs on its very first Monday at an occupancy rate of 19.14%, which isn't that impressive.

5 Days Collections

On the 5th day, there was a slight increase in the collections, as the film fetched approximately 1.60 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 23 %. At present, My Story has fetched 15.21 Lakhs in total from the 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Way Ahead

The advance booking for Wednesday too isn't on the promising side. It has to be seen how the film will be performing on the upcoming weekends. At the same time, this week has two big releases in the offing in the form of Neerali and Koode and it has to be seen how many shows My Story will be retaining at the Kochi multiplexes in its second week.