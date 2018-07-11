 »   »   »  My Story Box Office 5 Days Collections: Has The Film Won The Weekdays’ Test?

Related Articles
- Box Office Chart (July 02-08): My Story Makes An Entry; Abrahaminte Santhathikal Stays Strong!
- My Story Box Office Collections (3 Days): How Well Has The Film Performed On The Opening Weekend?
- My Story Review: Good Performances Save This Romantic Saga From Being A Big Disappointment
- My Story Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Prithviraj-Parvathy Starrer!
- Prithviraj's My Story To Reach The Theatres On This Date!
- Mammootty Launches The First Official Trailer Of My Story!
- Prithviraj-Parvathy Team's My Story: A Forgettable Achievement For The First Video Song!
- Prithviraj-Parvathy Team’s My Story: The First Video Song Is Out
- FINALLY! Prithviraj's My Story Starts Rolling Again
- My Story Controversy: Parvathy Supports Prithviraj
- Prithviraj's My Story: Second Official Poster Is Out!
My Story, starring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles, entered the theatres last week. The film, directed by debut film-maker Roshni Dinaker had opened to mixed reviews on July 06, 2018 and now it is nearing the first week of its run in the theatres across the state. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the major collecting centres at the Kerala box office, the film runs with 22 shows/day. How has the film performed so far at the Kochi multiplexes? Did it pass the weekdays' test? Read My Story box office collection report to get the answers to all these.
The Opening Weekend Collections
According to a report by Forum Keralam, My Story went on to fetch approximately 12.16 Lakhs on its opening weekend from the Kochi multiplexes. Well, with this it could be assumed that the film had got just an ‘OKAY' opening.
The Monday Test
All eyes were on the performances of My Story during the weekdays and the movie had to pass the Monday test to stay strong. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film managed to fetch approximately 1.45 Lakhs on its very first Monday at an occupancy rate of 19.14%, which isn't that impressive.
5 Days Collections
On the 5th day, there was a slight increase in the collections, as the film fetched approximately 1.60 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 23 %. At present, My Story has fetched 15.21 Lakhs in total from the 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Way Ahead
The advance booking for Wednesday too isn't on the promising side. It has to be seen how the film will be performing on the upcoming weekends. At the same time, this week has two big releases in the offing in the form of Neerali and Koode and it has to be seen how many shows My Story will be retaining at the Kochi multiplexes in its second week.