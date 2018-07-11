 »   »   »  Sreenivasan & Dhyan Sreenivasan To Team Up For The First Time!

Sreenivasan and son Dhyan Sreenivasan are all set to share the screen space for the first time. Reportedly, both of them have been roped in to play the lead roles in popular film-maker VM Vinu's upcoming directorial venture, which has been titled as Kuttymama.

According to a report by Times Of India, VM Vinu, the director of the film is about a jawan and the events that happened during Kargil war, which made a lasting impact on him. The director has also stated that Sreenivasan will be seen essaying a character named as Shekharankutty who is fondly called as Kuttymama. Reportedly, actress Durga Krishna, who made her debut with the Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this upcoming movie.

Report also suggests that the film feature actors like Surabhi Lakshmi, Premkumar, Hareesh Kanaran etc., in important roles. Earlier, VM Vinu had directed Sreenivasan and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the movie Makante Achan, in which both of them had played the rolr of a father and son. The movie had emerged as a big success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Dhyan Sreenivasan is all set to don the director's hat soon with the upcoming film Love Action Drama, which will feature Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film is one of the highly awaited ventures. Apart from this, Dhyan Sreenivasan will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming movie Sachin, which is expected to hit the theatres soon.