    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sreenivasan Admitted To Hospital In Kerala, Actor On Ventilator Support

      By
      |

      Mollywood Actor-director Sreenivasan was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kerala's Angamaly after he complained of chest pain. Further, after a thorough check-up, it was revealed that the actor was suffering from triple vessel disease, following which he underwent a bypass surgery. Now, according to reports, he was shifted to a ventilator on Wednesday, after he had an infection. Sreenivasan is now given ventilator support. Reportedly, the actor's health condition is stable.

      Sreenivasan

      He was admitted to the hospital on March 31.

      The revered actor is best known for his character and comic roles in Malayalam cinema. Also a screenwriter and dubbing artist, Sreenivasan has been a part of films like Vadukkunokkiyantram, Sandhesam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, Makante Achan, Passenger, Nadodikattu, and Vellanakalude Nadu among many other hit films.

      sreenivasan

      His elder son Vineeth Sreenivasan, is a renowned lyricist, playback singer, dubbing artist, actor and director. His younger son Dhyan Sreenivasan, made his acting debut with the 2013 film Thira helmed by Vineeth. In 2019, Dhyan made his directorial debut with Love Action Drama starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara. Sreenivasan's wife Vimala is a retired school teacher.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 10:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X