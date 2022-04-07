Sreenivasan Admitted To Hospital In Kerala, Actor On Ventilator Support

Mollywood Actor-director Sreenivasan was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kerala's Angamaly after he complained of chest pain. Further, after a thorough check-up, it was revealed that the actor was suffering from triple vessel disease, following which he underwent a bypass surgery. Now, according to reports, he was shifted to a ventilator on Wednesday, after he had an infection. Sreenivasan is now given ventilator support. Reportedly, the actor's health condition is stable.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 31.

The revered actor is best known for his character and comic roles in Malayalam cinema. Also a screenwriter and dubbing artist, Sreenivasan has been a part of films like Vadukkunokkiyantram, Sandhesam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, Makante Achan, Passenger, Nadodikattu, and Vellanakalude Nadu among many other hit films.

His elder son Vineeth Sreenivasan, is a renowned lyricist, playback singer, dubbing artist, actor and director. His younger son Dhyan Sreenivasan, made his acting debut with the 2013 film Thira helmed by Vineeth. In 2019, Dhyan made his directorial debut with Love Action Drama starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara. Sreenivasan's wife Vimala is a retired school teacher.