 »   »   »  When Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies, With An Interesting Connect, Released In The Same Season!

Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies In The Theatres

Let's travel back to one such season in the year 2007, which witnessed the arrival of two special movies of the superstars. Yes, we are talking about the films, Hallo & Mission 90 Days. Mohanlal starrer Hallo had hit the theatres on July 05, 2008, whereas Mission 90 days graced the screens a week later on July 12, 2007.

Two Different Movies

Well, both the films were of different genres and were quality products. While Mohanlal's Hallo, directed by Rafi Mecartin, was a perfect comedy entertainer with suspense elements in it; Mammootty's Mission 90 Days was a perfect military-based movie about a commando mission.

The Interesting Connect

However, there was a rather interesting connect and that too with the protagonists of the movies. The protagonists of both the films carried the same name, Sivaram. In Mission 90 Days, Mammootty played the role of a Major named Sivaram, whereas in Hallo, Mohanlal essayed a character named Shivaraman, who is an advocate by profession.

About The Movies

Hallo had emerged as a huge commercial success at the box office with the film scripting some big records. At the same time, Mission 90 Days despite being a high-quality product couldn't taste big success. However, later, the film went on to gain a cult fan following and is considered to be one of the best commando-based movies in Malayalam.