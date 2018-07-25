 »   »   »  When Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies, With An Interesting Connect, Released In The Same Season!

Related Articles
Mammootty & Mohanlal, the two Big M's of the Malayalam film industry enjoy a fan following which is incomparable to any other stars of the film industry. If films featuring them in the lead roles arrive in the same season, then all eyes are definitely on the big box office contest, which will be on the cards. Many a times, we have witnessed such interesting box office wars with the superstar movies of various genres hitting in the same season. But now, here we are taking you back to one such instance when the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal released in the same season and these movies had a short-yet-interesting connect. So, keep scrolling down to know more.
Mammootty & Mohanlal Movies In The Theatres
Let's travel back to one such season in the year 2007, which witnessed the arrival of two special movies of the superstars. Yes, we are talking about the films, Hallo & Mission 90 Days. Mohanlal starrer Hallo had hit the theatres on July 05, 2008, whereas Mission 90 days graced the screens a week later on July 12, 2007.
Two Different Movies
Well, both the films were of different genres and were quality products. While Mohanlal's Hallo, directed by Rafi Mecartin, was a perfect comedy entertainer with suspense elements in it; Mammootty's Mission 90 Days was a perfect military-based movie about a commando mission.
The Interesting Connect
However, there was a rather interesting connect and that too with the protagonists of the movies. The protagonists of both the films carried the same name, Sivaram. In Mission 90 Days, Mammootty played the role of a Major named Sivaram, whereas in Hallo, Mohanlal essayed a character named Shivaraman, who is an advocate by profession.
About The Movies
Hallo had emerged as a huge commercial success at the box office with the film scripting some big records. At the same time, Mission 90 Days despite being a high-quality product couldn't taste big success. However, later, the film went on to gain a cult fan following and is considered to be one of the best commando-based movies in Malayalam.