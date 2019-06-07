English
    Virus Twitter Review: Here’s What the Audiences Have To Say About The Much-awaited Movie!

    By Staff
    |

    Virus has been one among the highly-awaited Malayalam films. The movie, directed by Aashiq Abu, is based on the Nipah outbreak, which had hit Kerala in 2018. The film that has promised to be in the lines of a survival movie has definitely gained the attention of the Malayalam movie audiences.

    Virus has a huge star cast and some of the prominent actors of Mollywood will be seen paying vital roles, which are based on some of the real characters. Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Indrajith, Poornima Indrajith, Soubin Shahir, Rahman, Joju George and a host of other talented Malayalam actors will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. Virus has its script penned by Muhsin Parari, Sharafu and Suhas.

    The trailer of Virus had gained huge attention and it revealed that the film will definitely be a first of a kind experience in Mollywood. Aashiq Abu, the highly-talented film-maker is back after the mega success of Mayaanadhi and the audiences expect nothing less than a scintillating movie from the director.

    The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions regarding Virus. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the movie.

    An Engaging First Half

    The first half of the movie has impressed the audiences and the tweets that have been coming suggest the same. Here is one more tweet regarding the initial half of Virus.

    A Stunning First Half

    Here is a tweet regarding the first half of the film and it rightly sums up the scintillaing experience that Virus movie has to offer. It seems like the film is set to score big.

    An Awesome Movie

    Here is yet another tweet that conveys that Virus is an awesome film. The tweet also has praises for the direction of Aashiq Abu and the performances of Parvathy and Soubin Shahir.

    Must Watch Movie

    Virus has seemingly lived up to the expectations as the reviews that have been flowing in are exceptional. Here is tweet in which it has been mentioned that Virus is a must watch movie.

    Another Positive Review

    It seems like Virus has scored well in all the departments and has turned out to be a must watch movie. Here is a tweet that heavily praises the movie.

    Stellar First Half

    Aashiq Anu continues to receive praises for his work in Virus. In the tweet, there are also special mention for the performances of Insrajith and Sreenath Bhasi, in the first half of the movie.

