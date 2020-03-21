    For Quick Alerts
      Virus Sequel: Here Is What Aashiq Abu Has To Say!

      Virus, the Malayalam medical thriller is unarguably one of the most appreciated Indian films of recent times. The movie, which narrated Kerala's fight against the Nipah virus, succeeded in impressing the audiences across the globe. Recently, it was rumoured that director Aashiq Abu is planning a sequel to Virus, based on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

      However, in a recently held social media interaction, Aashiq Abu has finally put an end to the rumours surrounding the Virus sequel. The filmmaker has made it clear that he has absolutely no plans to make a sequel to Virus. Aashiq also confirmed that he is not planning to make a film based on Coronavirus pandemic.

      Virus Sequel: Here Is What Aashiq Abu Has To Say!

      Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
