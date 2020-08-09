Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup Lands In Legal Trouble!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor is all set to play the real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup in the upcoming autobiographical drama, Kurup. The movie, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's second association with the young filmmaker Srinath Rajendran, is expected to hit the theaters once the lockdown ends. Reportedly, Kurup has now landed in legal trouble.

According to the reports, the family of Chacko, the person who was murdered by Sukumara Kurup, has filed a lawsuit against the movie. According to Chacko's son Jithin, the teaser of Kurup hints that the movie has glorified the criminal who murdered his father to stage an insurance fraud. The family has sent a legal notice to lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan demanding to remove Kurup's portrayal as a hero, from the film.

Jithin, who was in his mother's womb when his father Chacko was murdered by Sukumara Kurup, stated that he was terrified by the name of Kurup, who escaped the law. After watching the teaser, it is evident that the criminal is being portrayed as an anti-hero in the film. Chacko's family also suggested that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer might give a wrong impression about Kurup to the younger generations.

To the unversed, Chacko, who was a film representative, was murdered by Sukumara Kurup, his brother-in-law Bhaskara Pillai and driver Ponnappan when he was returning from work on January 21, 1984. The murder was committed to claiming Rs. 8 Lakhs in the insurance policy which Sukumara Kurup had joined in Abu Dhabi. Kurup has absconded after committing the crime, and he was never caught.

Coming to Kurup movie, Indrajith Sukumaran is playing the role of the police officer who investigated the case. Shine Tom Chacko is essaying the role of Bhaskara Pillai. Shobita Dhulipala appears as the female lead in the movie, which is directed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.

Also Read:

Dulquer Salmaan To Start Shooting For Rosshan Andrrews' Project After Lockdown?

Nazriya Nazim's Birthday Wish For Hubby Fahadh Faasil Is All Things Love!