Dulquer Salmaan To Start Shooting For Rosshan Andrrews's COP Drama Soon?

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer is all set to welcome 2021 with some promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan will soon start shooting for his upcoming COP drama, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. If the reports are to be believed, the actor will start shooting for the project in January.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the project, the sources suggest that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has been titled Salute. According to the reports, the makers are planning to reveal the title and first look poster of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial very soon.

In a recent interview given to a leading online media, Dulquer Salmaan had revealed that he is all excited to play the role of a police officer for the first time. The actor also remarked that the Rosshan Andrrews project has a brilliant script, which is scripted by the Bobby-Sanjay duo. This is the first full-fledged police role in the career of the actor, who has earlier donned khaki for a few minutes in the superhit film Vikramadithyan.

The project, which will be bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, will mark the actor's first collaboration with both director Rosshan Andrrews and writers Bobby and Sanjay. Reportedly, the makers are yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the project.