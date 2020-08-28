When Chiyaan Vikram Revealed Why He Can Never Choose Between Mohanlal And Mammootty!

When Vikram Was Asked To Choose Between Mohanlal And Mammootty

For quite a lot of people, choosing between Mohanlal and Mammootty is still a difficult task. Well, during a media interaction, Vikram was also asked to select a favourite from the two Superstars of Mollywood. Interestingly, the actor said that he can never choose between the two as he has worked with Mammootty in almost three films and his wife is a huge Lalettan fan. He added that his wife, Shailaja Balakrishnan, who hails from Kerala's Thalassery makes him watch all the movies of Mohanlal, whenever it gets released. Chiyaan Vikram said that he has also become a fan of Lalettan and therefore he can never choose between them.

When Chiyaan Vikram Was Fascinated By Mammootty

In the same interview, Vikram revealed that during the filming of Dhruvam, he observed Mammootty's way of acting for a scene, that required him getting emotional on his brother's death. Apparently, the sequence featured all the lead actors of the film including Jayaram, Gauthami and Vikram. The actor said that he was fascinated by watching Mammootty's style of acting and added "I am fascinated by Mammuka because he is one of the smartest looking hero..What a charisma...I always love his charisma and his performances."

Vikram- Mammootty Films

Interestingly, Vikram has been a part of 10 Malayalam films, out of which he has shared screen space with Mammootty in three movies including Dhruvam (1993), Sainyam (1994) and Indraprastham (1996). Chiyaan is one such hero of Kollywood who has acted with almost all Superstars of Mollywood except for Mohanlal, with whom he shares a very special camaraderie off-screen.

Vikram’s Upcoming Projects

Vikram is currently busy with his thriller venture Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. So far, 40-45% of the film's shoot has been completed. The shooting was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actor will also appear in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi. Director Karthik Subbaraj has also announced a project with Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram in pivotal roles.