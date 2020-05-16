THROWBACK: When Prithviraj Sukumaran Predicted That Malayalam Films Might Go The OTT Way!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director is well-known for his vast knowledge about cinema. The actor has always amazed both his fans and cine-goers with his brilliant interviews, where he shares his views about cinema. The social media is currently going gaga over a clip from a 2019-released interview of Prithviraj, where he predicted that Malayalam films might go the OTT way very soon.

In the interview given to Manorama Online, Prithviraj Sukumaran had stated that the possibilities of digital space will grow in the upcoming years, and it will soon emerge as an independent market. The Lucifer director predicted that the industry will soon be producing films that are exclusively made for the OTT platforms.

The Aadujeevitham actor had remarked that digital premiere will soon emerge as a new trend in the film industry, and later the films will also move to the satellite telecast. The large-scale films, which demand the theater experience will still get released in the theaters. Prithviraj Sukumaran had also pointed out that we cannot fight such changes and stated that releasing films in OTT platforms should not be considered as an under-achievement.

The actor-director had pointed out how the American film director Martin Scorsese initially fought for the theatrical release and later released his dream project The Irishman in the renowned OTT platform Netflix, as the best example of these uncontrollable changes. However, the netizens are currently heaping praises over Prithviraj for his brilliant analysis over the future of Malayalam cinema, and his amazing prediction that has come true now.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently on a high with the great successes of his last two outings, Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Lucifer director will be next seen in the upcoming Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham, which is a highly ambitious project for both the actor and director. Prithviraj has shed around 30 kilos for his character in the highly anticipated movie.

